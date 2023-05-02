Mexico City.- Pumas UNAM wanted to leave everything on the Rayados de Monterrey field to secure their place in the Final Phase of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. The string of goals at the Gigante de Acero catapulted them to early elimination for the second tournament in a row.

Antonio Mohamed’s technical system failed when he least expected it. In his four duels at the head of the Auriazul club, his only defeat sentenced the future of the Capital team, but the ‘Turco’ is convinced that a cleanup will come in Pedregal to return stronger next season.

“It was not what we expected but we will come back stronger,” said the Argentine strategist when speaking to the media on his way out of ‘La Cantera’, where the first team broke ranks today to begin their vacation period before thinking about the Opening 2023 .

Adding seven out of twelve in the final part of the regular phase excited the fans of Pumas UNAM, especially since they had a difficult schedule as they faced three of the four clubs that secured a place in the direct Liguilla in the last three days: Toluca ( 3-1), America (1-1) and Rayados (4-1).

Of all the University players who withdrew from the institution, the only one who showed his face after the failure was the goalkeeper, Sebastián Sosa. He regretted that the results did not accompany them, but the book will have to be closed and a new one opened to return to Pumas in the places that should appear in the general table.

«Unfortunately, what we expected and intended did not happen, it was very hard. The team deserves to be at the top and many more things than we gave, we have to turn the page now and focus on the tournament that follows to put Pumas U where it deserves to be, fighting for titles, »he sentenced.

Players and coaching staff will report until May 25. A beach job is planned that would either be in Acapulco or Cancun. Later there would be preparation duels in ‘La Cantera’ before the start of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 competition.