Life for Dutch households has become an average of 5.2 percent more expensive in April than one year previously. This is evident from a quick estimate by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). This means inflation is higher than in March, when it was 4.4 percent. This was mainly because energy prices fell less sharply last month than in March

Prices of food, beverages and tobacco also rose again, albeit less strongly than in March. Prices of industrial goods also increased.

The average price increase of products in the supermarket was 13.2 percent last month, compared to 15.1 percent in March. Prices of industrial goods rose by 8.3 percent, compared to 8.8 percent in March. Energy, including motor fuels, on the other hand, became almost 22 percent cheaper after a price drop of more than 28 percent a month earlier.

What is inflation, how did it arise and what role does the war between Russia and Ukraine play?

Measurement method

The figures that Statistics Netherlands is now publishing are the result of the own measurement method of the Dutch statistics bureau. Earlier, the inflation figures according to the European calculation method were released. In contrast to comparable figures at European level, Statistics Netherlands also includes housing costs, such as rent, in the calculation of ‘Dutch’ inflation.

Later in the day, the European statistics agency Eurostat will release inflation figures for the entire eurozone. In March, annual inflation in the euro area was 6.9 percent.

As inflation is still above the target of 2 percent, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to continue raising interest rates. However, the size of the next rate hike is still unclear. The ECB will meet on Thursday to discuss interest rates and it will become clear whether the central bankers again opt for an interest rate step of half a percentage point or for a smaller increase of a quarter of a percentage point.

