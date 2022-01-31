The objective was to make the experience in both titles more realistic, focusing on all their characters.

We already saw a comparative trailer between the original installments and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, but now the studio in charge, Deck Nine Games, decided to release one more video detailing the changes and the improvements that we can enjoy in a very short time, such as new motion captures, animations, and more.

The characters were the focus of the remasterThe Vice President of Deck Nine Games, Jeff Litchford, defined Life is Strange as “the real life we ​​all live”, but “being someone we are not”. Following this vision, the team sought to maintain the fidelity that the original games already had, while improving their Key aspectslike the characters.

From the beginning of the development of this remaster, the team focused on the characters, which according to the study, already felt very realistic even from the original releases. “These characters look very uniqueand a very different style that we had to respect,” said Chad Gleason, animation director at Deck Nine Games.

However, the most innovative aspect in terms of the characters was the implementation of motion capture, which allowed the team to better represent the expressions and feelings of all the characters in both installments. “The information we put into the game was as consistent as possible,” he said. Rhianna DevriesChloe motion capture actress.

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will be available on February 1st on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Stadia, but the Nintendo Switch version had to be delayed, and will be out later this year. For now, the game will only be available in digital format, as there is no mention of a physical edition in development yet.

More about: Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Square Enix and Deck Nine Games.