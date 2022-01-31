Egan Bernal: Doctors Focus on Pain Management

The Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, as a highly complex academic health center that seeks excellence, service and the promotion of life, communicates to the public that the patient Egan Bernal Gomez He continues with his recovery in the Intensive Care Unit.

“We continue to be very focused on pain management and providing you with a

safe and supervised mobilization with the support of an interdisciplinary team,” the clinic reported.

And he added: “Likewise, we have carried out diagnostic control images and a permanent follow-up of its evolution to define the lines of treatment”.

Eight days in the clinic

Bernal has been hospitalized for eight days at the clinic, after the serious accident he suffered, when he collided with the back of a bus while training.

“We advance together with the patient in all their recovery processes, confident

in his speedy recovery. We ratify our commitment to care for the

patients and with person-centered care,” the report said.

Egan Bernal has been operated on three times for multiple fractures from which he is slowly recovering.

