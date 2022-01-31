Egan Bernal: Doctors Focus on Pain Management

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Egan Bernal continues to recover.
Egan Bernal continues to recover.
Medical report for Monday, January 31.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 31, 2022, 05:26 PM
The Clínica Universidad de La Sabana, as a highly complex academic health center that seeks excellence, service and the promotion of life, communicates to the public that the patient Egan Bernal Gomez He continues with his recovery in the Intensive Care Unit.
“We continue to be very focused on pain management and providing you with a
safe and supervised mobilization with the support of an interdisciplinary team,” the clinic reported.
It may interest you: (Egan Bernal: a week of pain, faith and hope is completed)
And he added: “Likewise, we have carried out diagnostic control images and a permanent follow-up of its evolution to define the lines of treatment”.
Eight days in the clinic
Bernal has been hospitalized for eight days at the clinic, after the serious accident he suffered, when he collided with the back of a bus while training.
“We advance together with the patient in all their recovery processes, confident
in his speedy recovery. We ratify our commitment to care for the
patients and with person-centered care,” the report said.
Egan Bernal has been operated on three times for multiple fractures from which he is slowly recovering.
It may interest you: (Luis Díaz: the challenges he faces upon his arrival in Liverpool)
January 31, 2022, 05:26 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Egan #Bernal #Doctors #Focus #Pain #Management
Leave a Reply