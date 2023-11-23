There first season of the series Life is Strange has totaled to date over 20 million players: the official Twitter profile of the game announced it, publishing a short teaser to celebrate the important milestone.

“Good Thanksgiving Day everyone!”, reads the post. “There is something we are truly grateful for: the original Life is Strange has surpassed 20 million players! We want to thank each and every one of you for playing our title.”

Of course, even in this case it seems strange on the one hand to celebrate such a positive result for the franchise and on the other to make layoffs in Deck Nine, the studio that made both Before the Storm and True Colors.