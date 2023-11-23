There first season of the series Life is Strange has totaled to date over 20 million players: the official Twitter profile of the game announced it, publishing a short teaser to celebrate the important milestone.
“Good Thanksgiving Day everyone!”, reads the post. “There is something we are truly grateful for: the original Life is Strange has surpassed 20 million players! We want to thank each and every one of you for playing our title.”
Of course, even in this case it seems strange on the one hand to celebrate such a positive result for the franchise and on the other to make layoffs in Deck Nine, the studio that made both Before the Storm and True Colors.
An uncertain future?
The final season of Life is Strange, True Colors, was released in 2021, receiving good ratings from the international press and achieving excellent sales in the USA at launch, the best ever for the brand.
However, it is not clear what the future of the series will be, nor have there been any announcements in this regard. Of course, the news of 20 million players can certainly be a solid starting point to reveal something, perhaps during the upcoming The Game Awards 2023?
