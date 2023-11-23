The great campaign carried out by the Colombia selection in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada will bring him a great promotion in the Fifa rankingwhich will be updated on November 30.

The national team, which is coached by Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, is third in the qualifying phase standings after Argentina and Uruguay. In addition, they are the only team that is undefeated in six games.

According to Footballredat the beginning of the Qualifiers, Colombia jumped to 16th place in the ranking on September 21 and on October 16 – the most recent listing – it returned to box 17. However, now it will have a greater promotion since it would surpass a couple of European teams; among them, Germany.

It is worth emphasizing that the Colombian team, on dates 5 and 6 of the qualifying rounds, defeated Brazil, in Barranquilla, and to Paraguay, visiting Asunción.

Furthermore, Brazil, which has played a discreet role in these South American qualifiers, will leave the top 3 and go down to box 5.

According to the projections of the Fifa ranking scores, With 1,651 points, Colombia would occupy 15th place, very close to teams like Morocco, Uruguay and Mexico. In addition to Germany, Colombia surpasses countries like Japan and Switzerland.

