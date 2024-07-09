A truly important turning point is the one that has arrived in these last hours and which concerns the mysterious disappearance of a young woman, called Francesca DeiddaThere has been no news of her since mid-May and yesterday the agents arrested her husband.

The man called Igor Sollaiafter his arrest he would have availed himself of the right to remain silent in front of the investigators. However, the Carabinieri of the Iglesias station have managed in recent months to to frame him and to have many clues of his guilt.

The first to report the disappearance of this woman were the brother and a colleague of his. They had no news of her and they quickly became alarmed, but what worried them the most were the messages arriving from her phone. She had tried to reassure them by saying that it was a voluntary departure.

Francesca would also have sent an email dismissal to her boss. However, according to the investigators, it was not the woman who wrote those messages, but her husband, who was actually trying to to mislead the investigations. The important turning point in the case, however, came only yesterday morning.

The arrest of Francesca Deidda’s husband and the agents’ discoveries

Since the complaint arrived on the investigators’ desk, the agents have heard her husband for a long time. However, the latter would always try to mislead, making everyone believe that his wife had moved away voluntarily.

However, the investigators have never believed this hypothesis nor that of the extreme gesture. They immediately began to investigate the woman’s crime, even though to this day no one has managed to find her. body.

Her husband Igor Sollai is now under arrest, but he has chosen to do silent scene. From checks on telephone cells and also in the days preceding the woman’s disappearance, the turning point. There will be further updates on this case soon.