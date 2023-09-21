From an island inside the Hudson River, west of Manhattan in New York, this is how the “Small Island” park appeared, sitting in the waters of the river itself. It was built in a way that combines architecture and natural scenery. In this part of Manhattan, developers have pumped billions of dollars to transform a former industrial area into a residential area teeming with residents, visitors and tourists, especially after the opening of the “Little Island” in 2021, on the edge of the former dilapidated Pier 55. The construction of the “small island” began in 2018 in a distinctive and unique way, as its structure was built on 132 towers suspended above the water, which themselves rest on 280 concrete pillars fixed to the bottom of the river. The tops of the towers are distinguished by varying heights above the average waterline, in order to give them an undulating and relaxing appearance similar to the calm movement of river water. The park also has many lawns, paths, and plantings arranged to reduce erosion and achieve important aesthetic functions, in addition to a small theater, service facilities, and an amphitheater that can accommodate 687 seats. It is the new life valve that constitutes another source of vitality for the western Manhattan area. (Image from the New York Times service)

#Life #industry