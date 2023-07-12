Miguel Angel Monfortwho several years ago participated in the Televisa program “Bailando por un sueño”, accused Galilea Montijo of doing witchcraft. In an interview for TVNotas, she said that it was not going well for her, because he had his paths blocked; she went with Jorge Clarividente, who told her that he had a job. He also claimed to have had a love affair with the television host.

“I was young, it was an intense, beautiful relationship, we had a good time, the age difference affected a lot, we argued many times, she is 10 years older than me, at that time that had a lot to do with it, the kid caught me,” he said Galilea Montijo’s alleged ex-boyfriendone of the stellar conductors of the morning “Today”.

Galilea Montijo and Miguel Monfort met while participating in the second season of “Dancing for a Dream” in 2005. He was competing to pay for an operation his brother needed to walk again. The ex-wife of Mexican politician Fernando Reina Iglesias (father of her son Mateo), reacted to accusations of witchcraft during a meeting with various entertainment reporters, on the outskirts of Televisa, after finishing the broadcast of the morning show “Hoy”.

Galilea Montijo, 50 years old and originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, expressed feeling disappointedbecause despite the fact that Miguel Monfort did not win “Dancing for a dream”, She fulfilled his dream out of her own pocket and paid for the surgery her brother needed.

Galilea Montijo reacts to accusations of witchcraft

“These comments make me very cool, because the only thing I did for him, if you remember him, was my dance partner in ‘Dancing for a dream’ and from my bag I paid for his brother’s treatment, because that was his dream, for him to walk again, I paid for the treatment at a clinic in Cuba out of my bag, his mother, his brother left, and we managed to get him to walk again, all I did was help him, if helping people today is He calls it witchcraft, go ahead, there are many times that life continues to disappoint you with people… God bless you”.

In addition, Galilee Montijo He said that Miguel Ángel Monfort does not have a job, he can communicate with her and he gladly puts him to work, “when you do it from the heart you never expect anything in return, but you don’t expect ugly things either for appearing in a magazine.”

