From: Richard Strobl

Silvio Berlusconi and his girlfriend Marta Fascina in October 2022. The two have been a couple since 2020. © IMAGO/Maurizio Brambatti

Silvio Berlusconi’s legacy wants to be distributed. Now the family is apparently throwing his last girlfriend out of the family residence.

Milan – Italy’s political legend Silvio Berlusconi died on June 12 at the age of 86. But even after his death, the ex-head of government and media mogul remains in the headlines in Italy. Silvio did not like to leave anything to chance – he also planned his own grave. And Berlusconi also carefully planned his legacy. Nevertheless, the estate now ends up in the press.

Because the Berlusconi family has apparently asked Silvio’s last girlfriend Marta Fascina – also a member of Forza Italia – to leave the Berlusconi’s villa near Milan. Marta, who had been in a relationship with Silvio Berlusconi since 2020, had to leave Villa San Martino within three months, reports the Republica.

Berlusconi’s inheritance is distributed: family throws girlfriend out of villa

The custom in Italy provides six months for spouses and three for other relatives, it is said. In this respect, the Berlusconi family is on the threshold of cultivated interaction. Apparently her entire family has to leave the property with Marta. She supports the 33-year-old in the currently difficult time and also lives in the villa in Arcore near Monza.

Marta Fascina during the state funeral of Silvio Berlusconi. © IMAGO/Mairo Cinquetti

The former Premier’s home is an 18th-century palace. Berlusconi loved the property and spent the last months of his life there with Marta Fascina. Now Silvio’s descendants apparently want to have the villa completely for themselves.

Berlusconi legacy: Troubled times for girlfriend – despite mega estate

“The kids clearly want their own space while respecting the Cavaliere’s wishes,” said a senior Forza Italia official. In the party, too, Marta, who is said to have rarely visited Rome despite being a member of parliament, is apparently not threatened by the death of her boyfriend. “In the party, Marta should not be surprised if she finds a climate that is not exactly geared towards cooperation,” she quotes Republica the functionary further.

According to Forbes, Berlusconi’s fortune, which he earned in various ways, is said to have amounted to 6.8 billion US dollars in 2023. The newspaper concludes from the statements that the children of Berlusconi apparently have no intention of contesting Berlusconi’s will. According to the report from Italy, there is clearly reason to do so. For example, a last change to the will is said to have been made in an unusual way – to the advantage of the partner Marta.

Accordingly, Marta Fascina is now entitled to 100 million from Berlusconi’s legacy. The family apparently does not want to contest this if, yes, if, Marta shows respect for the family and does not make excessive demands, she concludes Republica. According to unconfirmed rumours, however, a reduction in the Fascina legacy is also being considered. (rjs)