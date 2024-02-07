Sanremo 2024, Federica Brignone's speech on stage sparked a lot of controversy: they changed her speech at the last minute

Yesterday evening, Tuesday 6 February, the first evening of the Sanremo 2024 Festival was broadcast. The ski champion was the guest Federica Brignonewho arrived at Ariston, also to promote her sport and also because the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics are approaching.

However, on the occasion of this very important moment for her, everyone expected that she would do a greeting to its “rival” Sofia Goggia. Unfortunately, the latter had a very serious injury, which shocked many people.

In reality on the ladder and in the teleprompter, they were expected, but suddenly something happened. The audience at home immediately noticed it. In fact he is the former Rai sports journalist Gianni Cerqueti, who wanted to write something on his social profile. In the message she wrote:

CREDIT: RAI 1 I would have bet my house that the first thing Brignone would do in Sanremo was to dedicate a few words to yet another serious injury to Sofia Goggia. And I would have lost her. Colossal fall in style. And Amadeus also lost several points in one fell swoop.

The explanation behind Federica Brignone's failure to greet Sofia Goggia

Between the two, “rivals” in sport, everyone remembers that there is no best relationship, but this is more of a media issue. Their relationship is marked precisely by a narrative constructed only by the media. Both of them wanted to talk about the great several times respect that they have for each other.

In reality, what happened is simpler than what you think. Amadeus himself, given the delay, chose to cut the intervention of the champion. The same manager as Federica Brignone, Giulia Mancini, interviewed by Adnkronos has explained:

What happened was just a matter of timing. Unfortunately they didn't even let her speak due to a question of television time.

Brignone presented herself on the Ariston stage with a helmet in hands. He explained that he wanted to bring something that spoke of his sport, but he couldn't bring his skis, because they were very bulky for the staircase.