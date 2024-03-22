If the number of international students has to be sharply reduced, there is a threat of a collapse in education in Limburg and consequences for the regional economy. This was stated by MBOs, HBOs, universities, governments and employers' and employees' organizations in that region in an urgent letter sent on Friday. This is addressed to the Ministries of Education, Economic Affairs, General Affairs, Home Affairs and Social Affairs & Employment, the informateurs and both Chambers. Border regions differ from other parts of the Netherlands, is the underlying message. Limburg, which borders three quarters abroad, even a little more. At Maastricht University, half of the students are now non-Dutch.

“We are not pathetic here,” emphasizes André Postema, chairman of the board of directors of Zuyd University of Applied Sciences (with branches in Heerlen, Sittard and Maastricht), who helped devise and signed the letter. “On the contrary, in recent years the province has acquired a place in the top 40 technological top regions in Europe. But the formation and discussion about internationalization of education does require a strong signal. And the report published a year ago Every region counts from three prominent government advisory councils has noted that in recent years a disproportionate amount of money has gone to developments in the Randstad and Brainport Eindhoven and not to other parts of the country.”

What would help you?

“For example, with education financing that also takes into account population decline and declining student numbers. Everything is focused on growth. It now costs us a lot of money to maintain a number of technical and paramedical training courses.”

And you care about international students. How many are there at Zuyd?

“11 percent of the total. And many come from the Euregion. If you look at distances, many Belgians and Germans come closer here than many Dutch students at universities in the Randstad.”

In the past you sat on the board of directors of Maastricht University, where standard English was spoken, even if all those present spoke Dutch. Now Maastricht residents complain that they are rarely addressed in Dutch in shops or restaurants. Do you feel that you have sufficiently included everyone in the idea behind internationalization?

“As UM, we have been at the forefront of internationalization and that is very good. Dutch universities must distinguish themselves from each other. UM does this, among other things, with its international character. This has led to a significant growth in the number of students and an increase in the international rankings of universities.”

But what does that mean for the region? Less than a fifth of UM graduates go to work in Limburg.

“There is still room for improvement. MBO and HBO are more successful in that area. There, students do internships at local companies, where they can easily stay. At university you used to have to make an effort to even get an internship. Fortunately, that is changing. It would also be good to arrive at smart combinations between higher professional education and academic education, so that students only have to choose between a more practical or an academic course at a later stage.”

Also read

It will be lucrative if the international student starts working here

What would severely limiting the number of foreign students mean for Limburg?

“An independent agency has calculated for us that 4,500 jobs and six hundred million euros in gross regional product would be lost per year. But it is broader: it will play a role in future investment decisions by companies in the Chemelot business park, hinder the development of the four campuses in this province and impoverish the culture, nightlife and quality of life. Limburg is also presenting itself as a location for the Einstein Telescope, an underground complex costing two billion euros and expected to yield many times that, where gravitational waves are measured. Want one like that pray To be successful, as a region you must also show that you can attract international students and knowledge workers.”

Do you feel that the Limburg fire letter can convince people? The dominant political wind does not seem favorable to international students.

“I don't want to sound paternalistic, but I think the discussion about the arrival of foreigners is gradually taking on a more mature character. Refugees, migrant workers and international students are no longer all tarred with the same brush. The adopted motion by Rosanne Hertzberger (NSC), who urges a significant reduction in the number of English-taught courses, explicitly asks for the labor market, student housing and the region to be taken into account. Still, I'm not completely sure about it yet.”

How realistic is it to believe that the government will abandon general policy and provide tailor-made solutions per region?

“The report Every region counts shows how there has been preferential financing towards Randstad and Brainport Eindhoven in many areas in recent years. That's where the money flows went. Now it can also be done the other way around.”

Also read

Too many international students here? Then send more Dutch students across the border