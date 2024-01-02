Inside Lies of P, as in any self-respecting soulslike, gestures are also present. Not only will they be useful for obtaining the dedicated trophy Learning emotions, but a couple of them will also be necessary to obtain a couple of things in the game, such as solving one of the Cryptic Cylinders. In this guide we will find out how get all 17 gestures in Lies of P.

WARNING: although we will try to avoid as many details as possible, there will be SPOILERS regarding Lies of P in the guide. We therefore advise you to continue reading by looking only for what you need, or only if you have already finished a run.

Gesture Guide in Lies of P

Gestures in Lies of P can be obtained in several ways, such as progressing through the story, completing side quests, or reading specific documents.

Sit down : you will already have it at the beginning of the game.

: you will already have it at the beginning of the game. Check the soil : you will already have it at the beginning of the game.

: you will already have it at the beginning of the game. Show off the clothes : in the first part of the game, talk to Lady Antonia when you first arrive at the Krat hotel.

: in the first part of the game, when you first arrive at the Krat hotel. Regards : In one of the rooms as you proceed across the rooftops of Viale Elisio, you will find the letter from the frozen man . Read it to get the gesture.

: In one of the rooms as you proceed across the rooftops of Viale Elisio, you will find the . Read it to get the gesture. Promise of the Persecutor : In Venigni's Factory, you will find a trap door (in the room near the part of the factory where you will hear Venigni's voice). Go down and defeat the Survivor to get the gesture.

: In Venigni's Factory, you will find a trap door (in the room near the part of the factory where you will hear Venigni's voice). Go down and to get the gesture. Fear : You will get it by talking to Venigni the first time you meet him.

: You will get it by talking to Venigni the first time you meet him. Put on airs : you will get it after beaten the boss story “Fire, the Flame of the King”, and after returning from Venigni and running out all the options of dialogue with him.

: you will get it after the boss story and after returning from Venigni and running out the options of with him. Pray: You will get it by completing Sister Cecile's side quest. Remember to return to her with the Holy Symbol before fighting Andreus.

Leads : you will get it during the story, after defeated the Brotherhood of Black Rabbits in the Malum neighborhood.

: you will get it during the story, after in the Malum neighborhood. Sad : You will get it lying to Julian in its secondary mission, in Via Rosa Isabelle. Tell him you saw the message.

: You will get it in its secondary mission, in Via Rosa Isabelle. Tell him you saw the message. Respect : After defeating Victor the Champion, you will get the key to the Statue room. Go back briefly to the greenhouse where you defeated the first muscular enemy, and open the door with the key . There you will get the gesture.

: After defeating Victor the Champion, you will get the key to the Statue room. Go back briefly to the greenhouse where you defeated the first muscular enemy, and . There you will get the gesture. He begs : You will get it when after defeating Victor, you decide to give the Gold Sequins to the Cat and the Fox .

: You will get it when after defeating Victor, you decide to . Say hello : After defeating the Green Monster in the Swamp, return to Hotel Krat and talk to Lady Antonia to get the gesture.

: After defeating the Green Monster in the Swamp, return to Hotel Krat and talk to Lady Antonia to get the gesture. Furious : You will get it automatically after talking to Lady Antonia after the attack on the Hotel Krat.

: You will get it automatically after talking to Lady Antonia after the attack on the Hotel Krat. Happy : While at Arche Abbey, you will come to the room where you were attacked by a muscular enemy. Choose to take the elevator after the corridor, which will take you down to the base of the Abbey, and you will meet Test 826 . Talk to him to get the gesture.

: While at Arche Abbey, you will come to the room where you were attacked by a muscular enemy. Choose to take the elevator after the corridor, which will take you down to the base of the Abbey, and you will meet . Talk to him to get the gesture. He pleads: After defeating Laxasia, we will enter Sophia's room, and we will get the gesture after the conversation with her.

These were all the locations and actions to perform to obtain all 17 gestures in Lies of P, but we remind you that for any problem, you can also consult guides such as the complete platinum one, or the guide to the game's endings.