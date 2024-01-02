The number two of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Saleh al Arouri, died this Tuesday in an Israeli bombing in the south of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, two Lebanese security officials informed AFP.

According to one of these sources, Al Arouri was killed along with his bodyguards in an attack on the Hamas office in the southern suburb of Beirut, a stronghold of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement. The Palestinian Islamist group's television, for its part, reported the “murder” of one of its leaders.

On the other hand, at least three people were killed and several more were injured by the bombing of an Israeli drone against an office of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas located in the southern suburbs of Beirut, reported the Lebanese National News Agency (ANN).

The facilities attacked are located in the Msharafiye area, adjacent to the capital and where several ambulances have traveled to transport the victims, according to the state media, which did not offer details about the identity of the deceased or their affiliation.

A military source who requested anonymity confirmed to EFE that an explosion shook the Beirutian suburbs this afternoon, without specifying the causes, while another anonymous source close to the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah referred to the event as a “murder.”

The Shiite movement controls most of the neighborhoods south of the capital, an area that represents one of its main strongholds in the country and had not been attacked since the war it waged against Israel in the summer of 2006.

Since last October 8, within the framework of the war between Israel and Hamas, Hezbollah has also been engaged in intense crossfire with Israeli forces from its side of the border, although until now the violence had been limited to a radius of 50 kilometers from the divide.

The border outbreak, the worst in 17 years, has raised fears that Lebanon will become a second front in the Gaza war, a scenario for which the Lebanese Government has been preparing for more than two months with a plan to emergency at various levels.

AFP and EFE