Athletics | Daniel Ståhl danced and sang to the beat of Käärijä: “When I’m happy, I dance”

The Swedish puck star took his in the Turku evening.

13.6. 21:15

TURKU

Daniel Ståhl was in a good mood in the hockey ring. Not only did the puck fly to victory with a score of 70.38, the dance moves were also in control.

Kiekkojätti roared a couple of times, and the hit song of the moment Käärijän was selected for the background Cha Cha Cha. The words of the song also seemed to be in Ståhl’s possession, as he sang to the rhythm of the song in a good mood.

“It was fun to dance. It comes naturally to me when I throw long. When I’m happy, I dance,” commented Ståhl after the race.

Ståhl said that he had listened to Käärijä’s song and liked it.

Ståhl represents Sweden, but he is considered almost Finland’s own athlete, because his mother is Finnish.

In Eurovision, the victory was decided by Sweden Loreen’s and Suomen Käärijä, the latter’s heart-burning defeat. Perhaps it was precisely because of his Finnish roots that Ståhl had a hard time when faced with a Eurovisa-related question.

Is Loreen better than the Wrapper?

“Next question,” Ståhl acknowledged.

Ståhl once again had praise for the Turku race and the public. He said that the throws got better the further you went.

“My goal today was to throw far and have fun. I didn’t think about investments. I couldn’t find a rhythm with the first three throws, but with the fourth I felt that now I can push more.”