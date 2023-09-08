Lies of P is the protagonist of a new trailerdedicated this time to Legion arm and its numerous variants, which we will be able to unlock, assemble and enhance during the soulslike campaign developed by Round8 Studio.
Basically the left arm of Pinocchiothe one that visually betrays the mechanical nature of the character, otherwise indistinguishable from a human being, can be replaced by models each equipped with different abilities, very useful in battle and improveable by collecting the necessary materials.
The videowhich arrives a short distance from the trailer dedicated to the modular weapons of Lies of P, completes what is the basic equipment of the protagonist, who thanks to the many customizations can boast a considerable variety.
Arms stolen
As seen in the trailer, in Lies of P we will be able to assemble a Legion Arm capable of sowing bombs that are activated when enemies pass, or one equipped with a cannon through which to shoot darts that explode after a few moments, or even a grappling hook to lure enemies to us or reach them.
The equipment also includes a Legion Arm capable of emitting powerful electric shocks, one that works like a real flamethrower and one that allows you to throw acid on our opponents to consume their energy and make them more malleable compared to our shots.
Lies of P will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, at no additional cost to Game Pass subscribers, starting on September 19th. Have you read our latest tried before review?
#Lies #trailer #shows #Legion #Arm #action
Leave a Reply