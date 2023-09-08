Lies of P is the protagonist of a new trailerdedicated this time to Legion arm and its numerous variants, which we will be able to unlock, assemble and enhance during the soulslike campaign developed by Round8 Studio.

Basically the left arm of Pinocchiothe one that visually betrays the mechanical nature of the character, otherwise indistinguishable from a human being, can be replaced by models each equipped with different abilities, very useful in battle and improveable by collecting the necessary materials.

The videowhich arrives a short distance from the trailer dedicated to the modular weapons of Lies of P, completes what is the basic equipment of the protagonist, who thanks to the many customizations can boast a considerable variety.