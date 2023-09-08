Netflix’s new proposals are taking the platform by storm and their most recent releases hope to have the same or greater reception among users. Between the series ‘Who is Erin Carter?’, which entered the top 10 as soon as it was released, stood out for the most views; Therefore, now a german production seeks to reach the long-awaited number one position. In this note, we will tell you everything about ‘My dear Girl’a psychological thriller based on the novel by Romy Hausmann.

What is ‘My Dear Girl’ about?

This can be read in the official synopsis of ‘My Dear Girl’: “Lena lives in complete isolation with two children, Hannah and Jonathan, in a maximum security house. They eat, go to the bathroom and go to bed at the indicated times. They barely A man enters the room, everyone lines up and shows him their hands. They do everything he tells them to do. Until the young woman finds a way to escape, but suffers a near-fatal accident and ends up in the hospital accompanied by Hannah. When Lena’s parents arrive at the hospital, the true extent of this nightmare becomes clear: they have desperately searched for her for almost thirteen years.

When did ‘My Dear Girl’ premiere on Netflix?

The series ‘My Dear Girl’ arrived on Netflix on Thursday, September 7. This German production stars Kim Riedle, Naila Schuberth and Sammy Schrein and has only 6 episodes, each lasting 50 minutes. So far, with just a few hours of release, the psychological thriller produced by Tom Spiess and Friederich Oetker is in position 2 of the streaming giant’s most viewed series.

Cast of the Netflix series ‘My Dear Girl’

‘My dear girl’, the new Netflix miniseries. Photo: Netflix

Kim Riedle as Lena

Naila Schuberth as Hannah

Sammy Schrein as Jonathan

Julika Jenkins as Karin Beck

Justus von Dohnányi as Matthias Beck

Haley Louise Jones as Aida Kurt

Hans Löw as Gerd Bühling.

