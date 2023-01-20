The name Damar Hamlin continues to hover above everything else. The 24-year-old is now back at the Bills’ training center almost every day, slowly returning to everyday life. That’s another reason why the Bills want to play Sunday’s game as normally as possible: “It’s just great to see him here and in a good mood,” said Hamlin’s teammate Jordan Poyer. “He brings us all together and lifts our spirits. It shouldn’t be any different than usual. Two very good teams want to win. It’s the playoffs.” Similarly, quarterback Josh Allen said, “I’m not saying there won’t be emotions. I can’t speak for everyone on the team. But I think our focus right now is just having a good week of preparation and trying to go out and deliver on Sunday.”