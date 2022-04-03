Double reading lyrics, flags out of nowhere, boycotts… This article is a point in favor of those who believe that “Eurovision is all about politics.” It probably is and it starts long before the points arrive: it is overlapping in the lyrics, in the scenery, in the gestures and in the details. This is because explicitly political content is prohibited in the rules of the contest: “Songs and candidacies that use inappropriate or offensive language, political or similar messages or gestures, or any type of advertising will be grounds for rejection and exclusion,” they say.

Despite all this, the European song festival has been for decades a thermometer and a guide to understand convulsive and entrenched diplomatic relations between nations. Anyone who is an expert in Eurovision is an expert in European geopolitics of the 20th century and the 21st century. It is enough to attend this year’s edition, which will be held in Turin on May 14, where there is a banned country (Russia) and another, Ukraine, which leads the polls to win thanks to the sympathy that its inhabitants. But there have been many more examples. Are these.

How to headline in Belarusian

One of the first international bodies to take action against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine was the European Broadcasting Union, which suspended the membership of Russian state channels and thus expelled the country from the next edition of the contest. It was not the first time that the participation of a television station was prohibited for political reasons. In 2021, Belarus tried to present itself with a theme loaded with messages in favor of the government of Aleksndr Lukashenko. The topic ya nauchu tebya (“I will teach you”), from the group Galasy Zmesta, was full of references against the opposition and the movements for democracy in the country. The UER gave the country 15 days to present another song, although the second candidate, Pesenka (little song), suffered from the same thing: its lyrics, about rabbits and foxes, seemed an obvious metaphor in favor of the communist government and against European influence. The country was expelled from the contest, to which the participants replied with a statement: “Friends of the EBU, seeing this farce, we are really pleased.”

The Georgia pun

A similar case of conflict over lyrics, but in an anti-Russian sense, was experienced in 2009 when Georgia submitted the song to the group Stephane & 3G. With the 2008 South Ossetia war fresh, the song’s title left little to interpretation: We Don’t Wanna Put In, which sounds just like “We don’t want Putin”. When the EBU warned that with this lack of subtlety they could not participate, Georgia withdrew from the contest. The song has been rescued from oblivion by today and on YouTube you can read comments like “Eleven years later, Georgia was right.”

the armenian exchange

Armenia did agree to modify the lyrics of a song in 2015, when the Genealogy group participated with Don’t Deny (Do not deny). This title was interpreted as a clear reference to the Armenian genocide during the First World War, denied by the Turkish government: the group agreed to transform it into Face the Shadow (Face the shadow.) The country had withdrawn from the festival three years earlier, when the contest was held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan: both countries maintain a dispute over the Upper Karabakh region that has erupted into armed conflict on several occasions. In the 2009 contest, Armenia had prepared in the presentation video of its theme an image showing a monument that is located in this territory. After Azerbaijan’s protest they withdrew it, but when the time came for Armenia to give its votes, the country’s representative showed a folder where the image of said monument was clearly visible (and gave, by the way, only one point to Azerbaijan) .

Spain: low-grade controversies

It started as a joke that got out of hand and ended with Spain’s participation in the most watched Eurovision after that of Rosa López in 2002. Dance the Chiki Chiki Rodolfo Chikilicuatre experienced his own mini-conflict due to the verse “Rajoy dances it, Hugo Chávez dances it, Zapatero dances it”. Mysteriously, there were no problems in maintaining the “El Tigre Puma with his striped suit / and Juan Carlos tells him why don’t you shut up?”, a reference to the phrase that the then still head of state had dedicated to Hugo Chavez at the Ibero-American summit.

This year, the lyrics of SloMo, by Chanel, was questioned in the Mixed Commission of Parliamentary Control of the RTVE Corporation for “referring to prostitution”. In 2018, Amaia and Alfred received criticism from various voices on the right (including Carlos Herrera, from COPE) for, shortly before representing Spain in Eurovision, praise the book fucking spainby Albert Pla. And there was also a political dimension to that delirious episode in which from Save me an attempt was made to send Karmele Marchante to the contest with I am a tsunami the lines “Gibraltar, Gibraltar, Punta Magna of all Spaniards!” they had to be changed so that he could compete. It was not necessary: ​​it was disqualified.

Ukraine, a sung drama

Eurovision has functioned as a more or less veiled way of expressing the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine. In 2007, contestant Verka Serduchka modified her lyrics in her final performance to blurt out “I want to see Russia bye-bye”. In 2005, at the festival held precisely in kyiv, the song Razom nas bahato of the Greenjolly group had to modify its content to remove references to then President Yushchenko. And since there are things that cannot be avoided, the theme had become the unofficial anthem of the orange revolution.

In 2016, Ukraine sent the singer Jamala with the theme 1944. The Russian authorities expressed her offense because the artist sang about the deportation of the Crimean Tatars organized by Stalin in the year of her graduation, of which her grandmother had also been a victim. On that occasion, the European Broadcasting Union saw no reason to act and the lyrics remained intact. The result? Victory for Jamaica. The following year, at the gala held in kyiv, Ukraine denied the visa to the Russian participant, Julia Samoylovaa young woman in a wheelchair, accusing her of having traveled to Crimea after joining Russia in 2014. Russia ended up withdrawing from the contest.

In 2019 it was the Ukrainian singer of Russian origins Maruv who retired… or retired. According to the Government, the young woman did not meet the requirements to be a cultural ambassador of Ukraine; According to Maruv, it was the State that intended to convert her participation “in the promotion of our politicians”. In a bitter twist of fate, the only Ukrainian Eurovision winner, Jamala, would end up fleeing her country due to the Russian invasion of 2022, crossing the border with Romania on foot with her two children. Her first performance on German television, already as a refugeejust as his grandmother had been, singing “when strangers come / they come to your house / they kill you all and say: / we are not guilty” moved the world.

Israel, a message through numbers

Israel does not get into trouble with the explicit messages of its lyrics but it has managed to win the contest when a relevant anniversary of its foundation is celebrated, in May 1948. It happened in 1978 with A-ba-ni-biin 1998 with Divafrom Dana International, and in 2018 with toys, from Netta. On occasion she has been less cryptic. In the year 2000, the Israeli group Ping-pong he ended his performance waving the flags of Israel and Syria as they shouted “Peace, peace, peace!” In 2019, at the gala held in Tel Aviv amid another escalation of tension with Palestine, it was the Icelandic group Hatari that brought out a Palestinian flag. It was not an isolated gesture, but a wake-up call about a conflict in which the group was very involved, as they had reflected in the documentary A Song Called Hate. That same night, Madonna acted as a guest star and sneaked two dancers with the flags of Israel and Palestine on their backs, something prohibited by the organization. That was witnessed by the millions of viewers of a contest that is definitely not just about music.

