Licata massacre, his brother’s family exterminated for the inheritance

Angelo Tardino has made a real one massacre, the whole exterminated brother’s family because of inheritance and continuations quarrels over the management of an artichoke field It is on water well which was used to water the land. Futile reasons behind a slaughter that took place – we read in the Messenger – at his brother’s house Diego, in the campaign of Safarello district in Licata, (Agrigento), Angelo Tardino showed up at 7 in the morning, taking with him at least three weapons. He had probably already planned the massacre. The quarrel, yet another, over the hectares of land that represented the family’s fortune, broke out immediately. It hasn’t been long since yell out, in front of the door of the house, to the shooting.

Late, 48 years old, – continues Il Messaggero – pulled out a 9×21 caliber Beretta and opened the fire on his brother, four years younger than him. Three shots. Then, blind fury pushed the forty-eight-year-old into the house, looking in every room for the rest of the family. Before the sister-in-law Alessandra Ballacchino, 30, hit with the same 9 caliber, then granddaughter Alessia of 15 and finally Vincenzo, the smallest, of 11, who must have understood what was happening: his body was found under the bed, wrapped in a blanket. But his uncle used another weapon to kill the boys. In all 16 shots. “I killed them all. Now I’ll kill myself“. It was his wife who warned the carabinieri: «My husband killed my brother-in-law and his family, now he wants to kill himself. Help me”. But the killer yes it was already shot in the temple.

READ ALSO

Casellati President: missing only 15-20 votes. Heart-pounding ballot

Fi, Berlusconi would suffer from an infection. In the hospital not just for checks

Death Liliana, “for all it was me but the truth is close”. Visintin vent