The qualifying phase for the World Cup continues to advance these days in the Asian Confederation, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF. That is why, in some cases, mathematical access could be given based on some results.
We already know that Brazil and Argentina certified their presence in Qatar in Latin American territory, following the hosts, while the 10 group leaders did the same in Europe, where three teams remain to qualify in the playoffs. In addition, in March the process will begin in Oceania. At the moment, 13 of the 32 participating teams have secured their presence, to which the following could be added:
The princes of persia host Iraq today, who have been unable to win any of their six Group A games in World Cup qualifying in Asia. Twelve points remain to be played and Iran are ten ahead of the United Arab Emirates, who are in a play-off spot. If he repeats the victory (0-3) of the first round, he will be in Qatar.
The tigers of the east, in the same group as the previous ones, have eight units of margin over the playoff position. In their case, they should prevail in their visit to Lebanon and hope that the United Arab Emirates does not beat Syria, bottom of the group. If I don’t get the pass today, I would have a match-ball depending on itself on Tuesday, visiting precisely the latter.
The children of the desert they are in Group B of the Asian Confederation. They lead Australia, which is in the play-off spot, by five points. Even if they beat Oman and the Aussies lose to Vietnam, they won’t be able to seal their qualification today, but if they win their two games this break and the Socceroos drop a point, they could.
The Blue Samurai they are one point above Australia in the same group. To qualify for the current international break they would have to beat China and Saudi Arabia, playing as hosts in both cases, and wait for Australia to lose by hosting Vietnam and visiting Oman. They will have a duel on the penultimate date, already in March, which can be decisive.
The Tricolor qualification in CONMEBOL is ahead of them, but it is difficult to certify it in the current break. He is six points ahead of the playoff spot with 12 to play. They should beat Brazil at home and on their visit to Peru, hoping that the latter won’t win first on their trip to Colombia.
The coffee growers They occupy the fourth and last place of direct access in Latin America. They are tied on points with Peru, so they should beat them today and prevail in their visit to Argentina, in addition to hoping that La white-red lose receiving Ecuador.
The Canucks they lead the Octagonal Final in CONCACAF with 16 points, two above the play-off spot. Between today and Wednesday three games will take place, subtracting nine points to be played after them. If it manages to add seven more units than Panama, it will be in Qatar 2022 in the current break. To do this, you should wait for Los Canaleros draw two matches and win them all or, otherwise, get two wins and a draw while losing all their commitments.
