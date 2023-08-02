Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

A member of the Libyan Presidential Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, the Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Haddad, the Commander of the Border Guard Staff, Major General Nuri Sharata, and the Director of the Operations Department of the Libyan Army, Major General Abdel Fattah Al-Balouq, stressed the need to speed up the formation of a joint force to protect the country’s southern borders with Niger and Sudan, according to the office. Media of the Presidential Council.

Yesterday, during their meeting with Al-Lafi at the Presidential Council office in Tripoli, the military leaders reviewed the steps taken to secure the borders, according to a solid strategic vision in light of the rapid events taking place in the states of Sudan and Niger.

The media office of the Presidential Council added that Al-Lafi stressed, for his part, during the meeting the necessity of securing the borders, continuing support for the efforts made in this regard, and providing the logistical capabilities that qualify the military units to carry out their tasks.

In a related context, Foreign Minister Naglaa Al-Mangoush stressed, during a phone call with her Chadian counterpart, Mohammed Saleh Al-Nathif, the importance of avoiding the security situation in the region.

Al-Mangoush indicated that the Chadian Foreign Minister briefed her on the path of the ECOWAS initiative, stressing Libya’s support for it and its follow-up and the importance of avoiding the security situation in the region.

Al-Mangoush indicated that the positions of Libya and Chad towards the developments in Niger and the disruption of the democratic process coincide.