Ahmed Murad (Beirut, Cairo)

The repercussions of the presidential vacuum crisis in Lebanon are exacerbating, in addition to the end of the mandate of the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, several days ago, and his first deputy assumed the presidency of the bank by proxy, which resulted in great losses, whether on the political, economic or social level.

The Lebanese political analyst, Ahmed Ayyash, explained in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” that the prolongation of the presidential vacuum and the void in the leadership of the Central Bank, the exacerbation of the political, economic and life crises that Lebanon is experiencing, which heralds a catastrophic living situation that no one can bear its consequences, indicating that The Lebanese citizen is the most affected by the repercussions of the crisis.

According to World Bank figures for food security, Lebanon recorded the highest food price inflation rate around the world, reaching 350% during the period between April 2022 and April 2023.

Lebanon also came on the list of countries with hunger hotspots this year, according to a report prepared by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Ayyash pointed to the increase in the intensity of political conflicts and differences between the Lebanese factions, following the continuation of the presidential vacuum without any signs of a political breakthrough in the near future, warning of the danger of the continuation of the crisis, especially since the presidential vacuum this time coincides with an accelerating economic collapse that characterizes it. The World Bank is among the worst in the world for the past several decades.

For his part, the Lebanese political analyst, Asaad Bishara, stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the continuation of the presidential vacuum entails more forms of faltering in the work of state institutions and agencies, and the deterioration of important sectors, such as the medical and educational sectors, and other service sectors that affect the life of the citizen. .

The medical sector comes at the forefront of the sectors affected by the political and economic crises left by the presidential vacuum, as the sector suffers from a severe shortage of doctors, nurses, medicines, and medical equipment.

Bishara explained that it is inevitable to move quickly towards electing a new president for the country, considering that the first and most important step in facing the crises that Lebanon is suffering from, and after that comes the formation of a strong government that adopts a real road map that leads the country towards the return of stability, calm, construction and development.