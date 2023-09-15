Sarh Marai Al-Darsi, Secretary-General of the Libyan Red Crescent, said that there are more than 10,000 missing people in Derna so far, according to what was reported by the Associated Press.

The Libyan authorities had previously reported that the toll reached 7,000.

It is feared that the number is much higher.

The mayor of Derna, Abdel Moneim Al-Ghaithi, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the death toll in the stricken Libyan city may exceed 20,000.

He talked about the extent of the destruction that befell the city located in eastern Libya, as a result of the torrents and floods caused by Storm “Daniel.”

He stressed, “The situation is very big and surprising for the city of Derna. We were not able to confront it with our capabilities that preceded the storm and the torrential torrent.”

He explained, “The death toll in the city could exceed 20,000, according to estimates based on population density in the affected areas.”