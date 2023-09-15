The new family novel ‘Dad in Trouble’ promises to captivate audiences with its fun plot about a Navy captain who has just lost his wife and is left alone with his four children. This production will star Juan Carlos King of CastroPeruvian actor with a long career, who, according to what he said, almost lost the opportunity to play Martin Seminary. Here we tell you what happened.

'Dad in trouble' is the new novel that hopes to earn a place in the homes of Peruvian families.

Why did Juan Carlos Rey de Castro almost lose his role in ‘Dad in distress’?

Despite considering it a challenging role, Juan Carlos Rey de Castro confessed that it is a dream come true for him to play a Navy captain, however, some events almost made him lose the role, since, when he was offered the casting , was in Mexico. “As I was going to Lima to record a movie, I told them that I could do it in person. However, when the day arrived, I had a family emergency and again I couldn’t. Luckily they gave me another date and here I am,” he added the actor in an interview for El Comercio.

When is the novel ‘Dad in trouble’ released?

According to the information provided by Latina, there is still no exact date for the premiere of the new national novel; However, they indicate that it will be carried out very soon. In addition, the schedule it will have is unknown, so it is not known exactly what other productions it will compete with.

