Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, a delegation from the Libyan National Army discussed with an American delegation headed by the Charge d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Libya, Jeremy Brent, ways to enhance military and security cooperation to combat terrorism and illegal immigration.

The General Command of the Libyan Army indicated that the American delegation stressed the importance of the role of the Libyan Armed Forces in enhancing security and stability in Libya.

Politically, a member of the Libyan Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni, discussed with the Russian Ambassador to Libya, Haider Aganin, the activation of the work of the Libyan-Russian Joint Committee and previous agreements, and the resumption of the implementation of suspended projects, especially railways.

This came during a meeting between them to review the efforts of the Libyan Presidential Council to achieve stability, and the project to establish a railway line in Libya that was signed in 2008 with a length of more than 500 kilometers, but was halted after the events of February 2011.