Riyadh (Al-Ittihad)

His Excellency the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said: The G20 countries bear the responsibility to act decisively to end the disaster in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking before a meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed that the disaster in Gaza poses urgent threats to regional peace and prosperity, as well as global economic stability.

The Foreign Minister stressed “the importance of condemning the atrocities committed in the Gaza Strip,” calling on the G20 countries to press for meaningful measures to end the war in the Gaza Strip, and to support a reliable and irreversible path towards a two-state solution.

In this context, the Saudi Foreign Minister met with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “During the meeting, developments in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings and the efforts made regarding them were discussed.”

Prince Faisal bin Farhan also met with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukri, where they affirmed their categorical rejection of any Israeli military operations in the city of Rafah, and attempts at forced displacement against the Palestinians.