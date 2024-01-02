Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi – Cairo)

The United Nations Mission to Libya sent an invitation to the members of the Joint Libyan Military Committee, “5+5”, to discuss activating what was signed at the Geneva meeting in October 2020 regarding the removal of mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya, according to a Libyan military source told Al-Ittihad.

The source indicated that the UN mission realizes the importance of activating the Libyan military track during the coming period, in conjunction with the preparatory meetings planned to be organized during the first half of this year, to reach agreement on the election laws necessary to organize the electoral process.

In turn, the Chairman of the 5+5 Joint Libyan Military Committee for the Western Region confirmed the failure of the plan for the exit of mercenaries and foreign forces from Libya, considering that the political impasse was caused by each party’s adherence to mercenaries and associated parties. He added that the failure to hold Libyan elections and unify the government has thwarted the unification of the country's institutions, most notably the military institution.

#Libya. #preparations #meeting