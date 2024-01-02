Caracas (agencies)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his hope that his country would join the BRICS group as a full member at the next summit in 2024. Maduro said: “Venezuela was accepted as a partner in the summit held in South Africa, and I hope it will join (BRICS Plus) as a permanent member of the summit.” upcoming in Russia,” according to the Russian TASS news agency.

Maduro stressed that “BRICS is the future of humanity,” pointing to the economic potential of the group and the potential of the New Development Bank of the BRICS group.