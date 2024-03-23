Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The Libyan Supreme Council of State announced its rejection of imposing a 27% fee on the selling price of foreign currency, calling on the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives and the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya to cancel it and address the basis of the problem with sound professional and scientific standards.

In a statement, the Council described these measures as being in violation of the law and the requirements of the highest interests of the state, and without justification, expressing its astonishment at this step, and at this time, in addition to the fact that it fuels the Libyan political conflict, and is used to fuel the disputes of political parties and inflame them.

The statement denounced the Speaker of the Libyan Parliament, Aguila Saleh, ignoring the Supreme Council of State, the first political partner of the House of Representatives, and bypassing it in such circumstances, stressing not to accept this matter or remain silent about it, stressing his refusal to hold the Libyan citizen responsible for the consequences of the deficit and imbalance that the Governor of the Central Bank described as “parallel spending.” Anonymous.

The Libyan Supreme Council of State pointed out that there are indications that there is a breach in the system of protecting the national currency, which led to the printing of large quantities of counterfeit currency, likely causing an increase in the price of the dollar after it was forcibly deposited in some banks and transferred to the market to devour quantities of foreign currency.

He explained that addressing such issues should not be done with urgent procedures, but rather requires a study by experts and specialists who unanimously agreed on its futility. He also denounced obliging Libyan citizens to sign pledges “such as compliance contracts” stipulating not to demand a refund of the value of fees on the sale of currency, considering that this procedure It is considered unlawful and unprecedented coercion, and a confiscation of the right to litigation.

The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives had issued a decision during the past few days imposing a tax on the selling price of foreign exchange, after a request from the Governor of the Central Bank.

On the other hand, the head of the Libyan unity government, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, urged the rejection of individual decisions that target the pockets of Libyan citizens, in reference to the decision of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aguila Saleh, to impose a fee on the official exchange rate of foreign currencies of 27% for all purposes.

Holding officials accountable

During his speech at the events of Misrata’s first Ramadan season, Al-Dabaiba stressed the need to hold those responsible accountable for what he said was “the loss of billions from the Central Bank’s accounts,” calling on the Libyan people to reject this corruption and stand against it.

He considered that 80% of Libyan income reached the pockets of Libyans, while the remaining 20% ​​was invested in construction and reconstruction projects.

The head of the Libyan unity government pointed out the difficulty of facing these challenges alone, calling on the Libyan people to stand by them in resisting what he described as “individual decisions and financial corruption.”