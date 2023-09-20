In a press conference held in the city of Derna, eastern Libya, the committee denied that any rescue teams had left the city.

The communications network in the affected Derna was subjected to a complete communications outage.

The company operating the telecommunications network suggested that sabotage was likely behind the cutting of the cables, noting that the work team’s attempts are continuing to repair them.

On the other hand, Libyan National Army spokesman Ahmed Al-Mismari said that Storm Daniel destroyed the road network in the entire Jabal Al-Akhdar region in the northeast of the country.

He added that the floods changed the geographical and natural features of the region.