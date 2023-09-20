













The Nanshan district of Shenzhen, China, was the host of the drone show, because it hosted the TCG tournament. It should be noted that this nation is one of the nations that gives the most support to the franchise, so they well deserved to witness the great show.

Thanks to the videos we can see that the show is more than surprising. There is more and more mastery in the work of the shows and it makes the view enviable.

However, it is not the first time that Pokemon perform this type of dynamics. For example, At the World Championships in Yokohama there was also a great drone show.

So it seems that the franchise will simply continue to develop more dynamics of this type; and we hope they have greater reach, both in the technologies and in the places they are based, particularly because Pokémon has fans around the world.

Source: The Pokémon Company

What is Pokémon Sleep?

Pokémon Sleep It is one of the most recent video game installments of the franchise. You can play it through your cell phone and the most interesting thing, while you sleep!

The most beautiful thing about the game is that it records the different positions in which the creatures of the franchise sleep. These depend on the type of sleep they have and how the player sleeps.

