Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

Yesterday, the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Muhammad al-Manfi, affirmed the council’s keenness and commitment to fulfilling its role and responsibilities as a neutral body that seeks to reach the parliamentary and presidential elections in light of a national consensus based on the rules of participation, national reconciliation and national ownership, while the head of the national unity government, Abdul Hamid al-Dabaiba, expressed his refusal to change the government. before the elections take place.

During his meeting with the US Special Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, and the US Chargé d’Affairs, Leslie Ordman, Al-Munfi stressed the steps to support the completion of the elections in accordance with sound laws, and the importance of paths that promote stability.

The media office of the Presidential Council stated that the talks dealt with the developments of the political process and the Council’s vision on the work of the “5 + 5” Joint Military Committee, financial arrangements and resource management to ensure transparency, disclosure and efficiency in its management and justice in its distribution.

The US envoy expressed Washington’s support for the role of the Presidency Council in preserving Libya’s unity and stability.

The US embassy in Libya quoted the envoy, Richard Norland, stressing “the need for Libyan institutions, including the Supreme Council of State, to intensify efforts in support of the election road map.”

And in Tripoli, Dabaiba expressed, during a ministerial meeting of his government yesterday, his rejection of any attempt or call to change the government and the management of the High National Elections Commission, “under the pretext that changing these two institutions is a guarantee for holding elections.”

And he considered that whoever calls for a change in the management of the High Electoral Commission and the government, “ignores that they are the most prepared and committed to the electoral entitlement, with the testimony of the international community itself.” readiness to conduct the electoral process.

Al-Dabaiba stressed that the elections will be held in accordance with the vision of the UN envoy, and what he presented to the Security Council, and that he supports peaceful change in Libya without political deals or circumventing the will of the Libyans.

Last Monday, the head of the High Council of State, Khaled Al-Mashri, called in a press conference to change the Commission’s board of directors for the possibility of holding elections, after the formation of a mini unified government that would supervise the elections.

While the United States Special Envoy to Libya and its ambassador, Richard Norland, confirmed his country’s support for the efforts of the High National Elections Commission, in order to achieve free and credible elections that reflect the will of the Libyan voter, this came during his meeting with the Chairman of the Commission Council, Imad Al-Sayeh, yesterday.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity, Naglaa Al-Mangoush, exchanged views with the US envoy Richard Norland and Chargé d’Affaires Leslie Ordman, regarding support for the initiative of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Abdullah Batili, aimed at holding elections during the current year, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bear government.

Al-Mangoush affirmed the continuous work of the National Unity Government, in achieving the path of elections and stability to end the transitional stages, by uniting local and international efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Libyan people.