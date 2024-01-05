Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced that it will attract a series of creative and artistic workshops, literary sessions and poetry evenings that it organizes within the framework of its “Library Talk” initiative for more than 140 participants, during the period from September to December 2023, and it will be presented by a group of writers and artists. In a number of Dubai public library branches, which reflects the vitality of the cultural movement in Dubai. Through the initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the “Schools of Life” project, Dubai Culture aims to support and empower those with creative talents, and to enhance dialogue and communication between pioneers of culture and arts and the public, in addition to activating its partnerships with various cultural sectors inside and outside the country, which contributes to enriching the cultural scene. Dubai Creative.

In this context, the Authority announced the organization of a workshop on “Making and Illustrating Children’s Books” with the participation of the Lebanese artist Maya Vidawi, during the period from January 13 to 16 of this month, at the Al-Safa Library for Arts and Design, during which Maya Vidawi will train participants on various drawing methods and techniques, and writing. Texts and methods for determining character shapes based on story events, with the aim of developing participants’ imaginations, enhancing their spirit of innovation, and giving them the opportunity to express their artistic visions.

The initiative, which will continue until March 2024, has witnessed, during the last period, the organization of a series of workshops and discussion sessions at the Al-Safa Library for Arts and Design, including the “Writing and Reciting Poetry” workshop presented by the poet Dr. Afra Ateeq last September, through which she sought to enhance the creative writing skills of the participants by training them on methods of composing, drafting and editing poems in the English language, giving them the opportunity to view the most important poetic works that appeared in the pre-modern period, in addition to learning about the different types of poetry. Its forms, writing tools, and methods of reciting poetry to an audience. Last November, the library hosted the “Poetry Brings Us Together” evening with the participation of the Bahraini poet Qasim Haddad and the Emirati poet Nujoom Al-Ghanim, during which they discussed the aesthetics, vocabulary and linguistic expressions of Arabic poetry, in addition to reciting a collection of their poems.

Last November, Emirati artist Maitha Al Khayyat presented a story reading and workshop for the book “Aisha’s Pearl” by the British writer Julia Johnson at the Mankhool Public Library, in which she trained children on drawing techniques and creating fictional characters based on the creative text, while the session witnessed “Sheikha Al Nakhi: The Literary Journey.” » Which was organized at Al-Safa Arts and Design Library last December, with active participation from library patrons, during which they learned about the cultural and literary career of the writer Sheikha Al-Nakhi, and learned the details of her rich experience. In the same month, the writer Najwa Barakat also presented the “How to Write a Novel” workshop, It targeted owners of novel projects that had not seen the light of day, and worked on training them on how to start writing their novels and how to develop their narrative tools.