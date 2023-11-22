While waiting for more precise information, we can meanwhile have a first idea of ​​the trend of PlayStation Portal looking at weekly sales data coming from Spainafter the particular “portable” from Sony has totaled sales notable, superior to Xbox Series for the week in question and almost equal to Nintendo Switch.

We are talking about the week included between November 13th and 19thin which PlayStation Portal was launched on the market, and the hardware situation in Spain was as follows, in terms of console sales:

PS5: 32,000

Nintendo Switch: 6,000

PlayStation Portal: 5,700

Xbox Series X|S: 2,000

PlayStation Portal therefore sold almost three times as many as Xbox Series X|S in its launch week in Spain and a figure decidedly close to that of Nintendo Switch.