While waiting for more precise information, we can meanwhile have a first idea of the trend of PlayStation Portal looking at weekly sales data coming from Spainafter the particular “portable” from Sony has totaled sales notable, superior to Xbox Series for the week in question and almost equal to Nintendo Switch.
We are talking about the week included between November 13th and 19thin which PlayStation Portal was launched on the market, and the hardware situation in Spain was as follows, in terms of console sales:
- PS5: 32,000
- Nintendo Switch: 6,000
- PlayStation Portal: 5,700
- Xbox Series X|S: 2,000
PlayStation Portal therefore sold almost three times as many as Xbox Series X|S in its launch week in Spain and a figure decidedly close to that of Nintendo Switch.
It must be considered that Spain has been a strongly PlayStation-centric market for several years now, so the result is not necessarily indicative of the general trend, but it makes it clear how the Sony device seems to have been very well received from the public.
We saw that recently there were new stocks available on PS Direct but they immediately sold out, demonstrating how this bizarre laptop is actually what PlayStation players wanted, despite the limitations that characterize it as a device exclusively dedicated to remote play from PS5.
#PlayStation #Portal #weekly #sales #Spain #Xbox #Series #close #Switch