After presenting them in Las Vegas at CES 2023, LG Electronics has announced the arrival on the Italian market of the new UltraGear OLED gaming monitors 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE, priced respectively at €1799 for the 45″ and €1099 for the 27″ . Equipped with an OLED panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, the new LG UltraGear models are designed for video games and offer a record response time of less than 0.03 milliseconds, superior image quality thanks to self-illuminating pixels, with accurate and realistic.

UltraGear OLED Gaming 27GR95QE has a Quad HD (2560 x 1440) resolution OLED display, also covers 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and has Anti-glare & Low Reflection (AGLR) screen for easy viewing of images, allowing you to enjoy a distraction-free gaming experience, regardless of the ambient light conditions. The 45GR95QE is LG’s first 45-inch curved OLED monitor for gaming, featuring a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution. It’s also the first 45-inch display with 800R curvature, offering a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 98.5% DCI-P3 coverage, producing brilliant colors, deep blacks, and sharp images.