Not only the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range for the Chinese market but also the rest of the entry level cars of the American brand globally are starting to implement LFP batteries, accumulators that use a lithium-iron-phosphate cathode combination as opposed to the more classic ones that use nickel and cobalt. This is not a novelty for the American brand even if previously this solution had not yet been applied in such a widespread way even for Western markets. On the occasion of the presentation of the data for the first quarter, however, Tesla also released for the first time some specific information on the composition of the batteries on the models produced, underlining that half of the units sold were equipped with LFP batteries.

The news has passed on the sly in recent days, also thanks to it the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk but it could be an important signal from the electric car manufacturer, in a particular historical moment in which the use and above all the supply of nickel are conditioned by the war in Ukraine and by international tensions towards Russia. Recently, supplies of cobalt have also come under the magnifying glass, with some alleged contamination of the materials due to the poor conditions in which those who work in the mining areas find themselves, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. At the moment LFP batteries represent only 6% of the accumulators found on electric cars in the European Union, a much more widespread composition in China where over 40% of EVs are equipped with this type of technology. If on the one hand the choice of this solution could lead to a lowering of prices, due in particular to the lower cost of iron, on the other hand there will always be to deal with the Chinese monopoly and the volatility of metals in this historical moment. .

However, Tesla is not alone in considering LFP batteries as a long-term solution. BMW And Volkswagen for example, they reiterated that they are ready to increase the share of vehicles equipped with this type of accumulator to respond to the immediate challenges that the sector is facing. We will therefore have to carefully weigh the benefits that this technology can give, both from the point of view of duration and recharge capacity, up to the weight that play strength will be reduced. The direction taken by the brand led by Elon Musk could lead the way, leading the brand to reduce costs and continue its rise on the market.