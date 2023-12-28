Toyota Gazoo Racing and Lexus will represent the Toyota group at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 which will be held at Makuhari Messe from 12 to 14 January 2024. The theme of the spaces dedicated to the two brands will be different and in particular they will refer to the passion for cars and the world of racing. The three main strands will be “Beloved cars”, “Customization” and “Motorsports”. Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda will also be present for the inaugural press conference.

Toyota and Lexus at the Tokyo Auto Salon

During the event, TGR and Lexus will offer several moments dedicated to talks and conferences, with the participation of drivers and development engineers. Furthermore, some demonstration tests will also be organised. The themes “Beloved cars” and “Customization” will represent the joy of owning a car, defined by Toyota as the only industrial product that among many industrial products has the prefix (in Japanese) “beloved”. New GR and Lexus production models will also be on display at the Tokyo Auto Salon, as well as some customized cars and GR components, with GR Heritage spare parts going on sale from 2024.

Space for motorsport

In addition to vehicles that raced in the FIA ​​World Rally Championship (WRC), in which the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team won its third consecutive triple crown in 2023, and in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship (WEC), in which TGR won its fifth consecutive double title, the “TGR TEAM au TOM'S” n. will also be on display. 36, which won the 2023 Super GT, and the “Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S” no. 37, which won the 2023 Japanese Super Formula championship. I will also be present the CP ROOKIE PRIUS CNF-HEV GR concept, which raced in the 2023 Idemitsu Super Endurance Southeast Asia Trophy (10-hour endurance race in Thailand) in December 2023 Norihiko Katsuta, who competes in the Japanese Rally Championship, and Hiroaki Ishiura, who competes in the Super Taikyu Series and SUPER GT2, will participate in the talks.