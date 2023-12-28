Political scientist Dmitry Zhuravlev expressed the opinion that at the moment Ukraine does not have the opportunity to repay its debts to the West.

In conversation with Lenta.Ru on Thursday, December 28, the specialist admitted that this situation will continue, at least for the next few years. Zhuravlev noted that the country, theoretically, can pay off its debts if it restores industry.

“To pay off debts, you need to get money. And Ukraine is already ready to sell everything: strategic enterprises, land,” the political scientist noted.

According to him, it is necessary to pay with the goods produced, and not with the means of production. Meanwhile, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky “wants to sort everything out as quickly as possible,” not being interested in “what will happen the day after tomorrow.”

In addition, according to Zhuravlev, most of what Ukraine manages to earn is quickly stolen. This, in turn, will inevitably affect the state budget if industry is restored.

“Theoretically, Ukraine could pay off its debts, but practically, it’s unlikely. If you put things in order there, it will be a rich country,” the political scientist emphasized.

He added that in the 21st century it is more important not to produce a product, but to sell it. It is important to establish trade chains. He recalled that Russia used to buy Ukrainian goods, and asked the question: “who else will buy” them now?

Earlier on December 28, the director of the International Institute of New States, Alexey Martynov, in a conversation with Izvestia, suggested that the United States would gradually freeze funding for Kyiv due to a complete loss of interest in the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, today the Ukrainian case is clearly toxic for the country’s President Joe Biden, and the money provided to Ukraine could have been spent on more useful things for the Americans themselves, rather than “throwing it down the drain.”

The day before, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington would provide Kiev with the last aid package of this year for $250 million, adding that there would be no new tranches until Congress approves the allocation of a new amount of money for this purpose.