FIFA presented The Best awards and Robert Lewandowski was chosen as the best player of the year. The Pole, who had finished second in the Ballon d’Or, received his well-deserved recognition and won it for the second consecutive year.
A few hours after the delivery, it was revealed how the protagonists voted and there it was discovered that Messi did not vote for Lewandowski. The Argentine chose Neymar in the first position, then continued with Mbappé and Karim Benzema He was the one who completed the podium.
Unlike Leo, the Pole did vote for his main competitor in the award. Jorginho was in the first position, then Messi appeared and finally he chose Cristiano Ronaldo as the third best player of the year.
Lewandowski was consulted about Messi’s vote and sought to avoid controversy. “You have to ask him. I don’t think I did anything to make him angry, beyond sports things. I don’t want to say anything negative.” declared.
Many expected Messi to vote for him, especially for his words at the Ballon d’Or gala. “I think France Football should give you your award and have it as you deserved,” he said. What will have happened so that he does not choose him in his votes?
#Lewandowski #spoke #Messis #vote #Awards #include #nominees
Leave a Reply