Barcelona scored two early goals through Gabe and Frenkie de Young within two minutes, but Villarreal recovered with two goals in the first half through Juan Foyth and Alexander Sorloth, then Alex Baena added the third goal 5 minutes after the start of the second half.

Substitute Ferran Torres fired a shot from close range, to equalize for the Catalans in the 68th minute.

Then Lewandowski scored the winning goal when he followed up a shot that bounced off the post, to give his team the three points after an exciting match.

This is Barcelona’s second victory in 3 matches this season, and the team ranks third in the league standings with seven points, equal to Girona and two points behind leaders Real Madrid.