After a week with atypical temperatures, the temperature range across the country should be lower this week, more within the typical characteristics of the Brazilian winter. According to Inmet, the rains should be concentrated especially in the South region, with volumes above 50 millimeters in much of the region. In central areas, the accumulation exceeds 90 millimeters. The only exception is the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul. There, volumes can be less than 20 millimeters. The minimums in the three states of the region should fluctuate between 8ºC and 14ºC, with Curitiba registering its lowest temperature of the week on Monday, with the forecast of 6ºC.

In the states of the Midwest and Southeast of the country, the tendency is for dry weather for practically the entire week, with the possibility of isolated showers, especially in the north of Minas, south of Bahia and in the border region between Goiás and Tocantins. In São Paulo, the temperature should rise slowly until next Sunday, which should have a maximum of 29ºC.

Along the coast of the Northeast and most of its interior, the week should be sunny between clouds, with no forecast of rain, according to meteorological models. The minimum should stay around 23ºC and the maximum exceed 30ºC, with Teresina being able to reach 37ºC throughout the week.

In the northern region of the country, however, rain should only arrive at the end of the week, with showers forecast for the northwest of Amazonas, west of Acre and the extreme north of Roraima. In other areas of the region, low volumes of rain, less than 20 millimeters, may occur. The capitals Rio Branco and Boa Vista should have the highest amplitudes in the region, with 13 degrees between their minimum and maximum, which should oscillate between 25ºC and 38ºC.

