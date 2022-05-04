Rumors have been surfacing for months about Barça’s possible signings in this summer market. Despite the difficult economic situation, some of the best strikers in the world have been playing to reinforce the offensive plot of the culé club, some signings with a little more foundation and others thrown into the air for pure fun.
Of all those that have sounded in recent weeks, Joan Laporta has publicly denied the possibility of signing Erling Haaland, so the most suitable to reach can Barça, without a doubt, is Robert Lewandowski.
It is clear that he is no longer in the prime of his career, and that the signing would not be to have a world-class striker in the very long term, but two or three years at a very high level gives you at this point, his The price would not be too high and it would also allow the team to take an extraordinary leap in quality, becoming the absolute star of one of the best clubs on the planet.
The Pole and Bayern seem to have reached the final break that would allow Lewandowski to leave the Bavarian club when the transfer market begins, as we remember that he still has a year on his contract but the negotiations do not seem to be coming to fruition.
He would fit perfectly into a scheme like Xavi’s, because throughout his career he has shown that he is capable of being essential in different styles of play. In the one that stands out the most is in one in which his team has the ball for almost the entire game and thus he can participate in the creation and the auction.
There is nothing official but both parties have met on occasion and it seems that the negotiations have taken a good path.
#Lewandowski #star #Barcelona
