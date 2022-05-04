Marotta and Ausilio will still have to close in the black while keeping the squad competitive. Here’s how to do and improve at the same time, starting from Dybala
Close the market with a full-bodied plus sign, cut the salary and possibly improve the squad. It seems like a joke, but it is the encore mission of the Marotta-Ausilio couple. The sporting miracle was successful last summer and will be repeated between June and August next, because the Chinese property has imposed a slimming diet just less harsh than the last: 60-70 million (against 100) of assets between sales and purchases and minus 10 -15% to the cost of labor. Yet the two Inter market men have a plan to keep the team at the top in Italy and upgrade to the Champions League.
#Inter #transfer #market #moves #qualitative #leap
Leave a Reply