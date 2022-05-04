Close the market with a full-bodied plus sign, cut the salary and possibly improve the squad. It seems like a joke, but it is the encore mission of the Marotta-Ausilio couple. The sporting miracle was successful last summer and will be repeated between June and August next, because the Chinese property has imposed a slimming diet just less harsh than the last: 60-70 million (against 100) of assets between sales and purchases and minus 10 -15% to the cost of labor. Yet the two Inter market men have a plan to keep the team at the top in Italy and upgrade to the Champions League.