Confirmed alignment of Villarreal

Unai Emery choose the following footballers to try to get a positive result from Ciudad de Valencia: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Yeremy, Danjuma, Gerard Moreno.

Gerard He returns to the top of the attack after playing the team’s last two games starting from the bench. Parejo, Capoue and Triguerosin the center of the yellow field.

Training: 4-3-3.