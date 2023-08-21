Around 400 Levante fans will be able to watch this Friday’s game (Cartagonova, 9:30 p.m.) against Cartagena. Albinegros and granotas agreed on Monday to exchange tickets to occupy the seats in the lower north end. Half of the seats are reserved for supporters clubs, at 15 euros; the rest cost 20 per person.

The fans of both teams will cross paths again, like last season. Then, Levante extended the bad run of results (3 points out of 24) with a victory at Cartagonova (1-2). However, supporters of Cartagena and Levante still keep in their retinas the previous visit to Benipila, in May 2010.

The game measured two teams that rushed their options to fight for promotion to First Division. It was a hot afternoon, marked by arbitration controversy and high intensity on the field and in the stands. In the end, Levante left that day with half a promotion in their pocket (3-5) and Efesé, with the dream of reaching the elite a little further.

At present, the supporters of both teams maintain a good relationship. In fact, there were numerous Levante fans who attended the national congress of supporters clubs that was organized in the El Batel auditorium a couple of months ago.

Sergio Lozano, an old acquaintance



An old acquaintance for the albinegra fans awaits in the Granota team. It is the midfielder Sergio Lozano, who this summer took an important leap in his career to join Levante. He does it just when he has reached his point of maturity, when he is already 24 years old and has been a very prominent player at Villarreal B. Sergio Lozano’s stage at Efesé, in the summer of 2020, only lasted a few months and he was never able to demonstrate the level now. He did not accompany the emergency situation of the team.