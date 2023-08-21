Weather, over 38 degrees for 5 consecutive days. New record of the zero degree point: reached 5,328 meters

At least five days. The last blaze of summer will last that long, which will bring temperatures to 38 degrees in most of the Italian regions. The new increase is due to the African anticyclone, renamed “Nero” by the ilmeteo.it website, which is bringing air from the Sahara desert to Europe, pushing temperatures up even in countries such as France and Germany.

In Italy, the heat will also be felt at night, when temperatures will exceed 22-23 degrees. Until Saturday, the maximum values ​​will easily reach 37-39 degrees in Tuscany, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Veneto and Piedmont. The heat will be less intense only in the South, where it will reach 36-37 degrees only in the provinces of Taranto, Caserta, Syracuse, Agrigento and along the Ionian coasts of Basilicata.

The end of this wave is scheduled for Sunday 27 August, with the arrival of a cyclone from the United Kingdom which will bring heavy storms with intense hailstorms and gusts of wind and a general drop in temperatures.

In the meantime, last night a new Italian zero degree record was recorded, reaching an altitude of 5,328 metres. It was recorded by the radio sounding station Novara Cameri.