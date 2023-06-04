Jose Javier Viera Madrid Saturday, June 3, 2023, 20:52



| Updated 11:17 p.m.

Levante asserted its status as favorites and stormed the Carlos Belmonte (1-3) to put the semifinals of the promotion playoff to the First Division on track.

Albacete, with the impetus that characterizes it, dominating the times and appearing with many players in attack, stormed out into the match. Dubasin and Álvaro Rodríguez warned Femenías before Djetei ratified his dominance with a precise header from a corner kick taken by Manu Fuster.

However, in the first dangerous arrival of the Granotas, De Frutos finished off a cross from Brugué just enough to beat Altube and prevent Boyomo from clearing the ball from the back of the net. The goal woke up the Valencians, who would turn the score around in three minutes thanks to a great run by Bouldini that Djetei would send into his own goal. Rubén Albés’s team went all out in search of an equalizer and was able to achieve it on a double occasion from Djetei and Maikel Mesa.

In the second half, De Frutos materialized the final 1-3 to put land in the middle and sentence an Albacete that would have the opportunity to close the gap in the last minute of the game with a shot from Higino that went wide by very little. The Levantine team puts a foot and a half into the promotion final and leaves the La Mancha side, forced to win by three goals difference, waiting for a miracle on Wednesday.