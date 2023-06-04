Never has a women’s football match in the Netherlands attracted as much crowd as the Champions League final FC Barcelona-Vfl Wolfsburg on Saturday. Almost 35,000 spectators saw how FC Barcelona beat Vfl Wolfsburg 3-2, but not everyone came for that. “We have to see Beth Mead, before we leave here.”
Denise van Bergen
03-06-23, 23:31
03-06-23, 23:31
