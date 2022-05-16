Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE). “Nothing uglier than the word diarrhoea”… Pacomio.- My dear Terry…: Naturally, I am going to write to you from manager to manager. Because it is incredible that a manager like you, recognized among the best of the moment, at this point in May 2022, has not been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of course, your coaches follow you and they haven’t been vaccinated either, which is why the Indians, now Guardians, due to no-reason, have played in Minnesota, without a manager and without coaches.

And it is precisely the Twins that you are after in the Division. They were directed this weekend by the only one of your vaccinated coaches, so he was not infected with covid-19, Carl Wills, the pitcher. And it seems that the players also applied the vaccine, because they are all healthy. Instead you, friend Terry, and the other four coaches, have had to take refuge in Cleveland, while the club has to continue to comply with the game schedule.

You and the infected coaches are to blame. Yeah, you and bench coach DeMalo Hale; first baseman Sandy Alomar; third baseman Mike Sarbaugh; and the hitter, Chris Valaika. Plus the four or five non-uniformed team personnel, who are also sick.

You, the infected, are to blame for the difficult, distressing situation of the Indians, when they are in a promising fight for the leadership of the Division, led by the Twins (19-15), followed by you (16-16) and by the White Sox (16-16).

Tell me, friend Terry, how are you going to have the authority to demand discipline, obedience and dedication to the team from your coaches and your players, if you are unable to comply with the easy prevention of getting vaccinated?

I do not understand why you avoid getting vaccinated, if that is simple, it does not cause any harm and it is healthy.

They whisper to me that a crazy politician encouraged his followers not to get vaccinated. If that’s why you and your coaches didn’t get vaccinated, you honestly deserve to be fired from the team. You’re supposed to be more sane than that mental nut. That’s why I get severe for the fault committed.

You know I was a manager in the Major Leagues for 25 years. Dodgers, three seasons; Braves, six, Yankees, 12; Mets four. For this reason, I believe in the ability to remind you that to inspire authority, to be respected, it is necessary to be a permanent good example, without rest.

Already the Indians suffer enough with the unnecessary change of name.

Avoid more drama… Good luck. Hugs, Casey

